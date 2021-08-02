Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on crypto and blockchain in Q2 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on blockchain in Q2 2021

1. Changpeng Zhao’s tweet on WeWork using crypto for payments

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, a blockchain and cryptocurrency company, shared an article on WeWork, a commercial real estate company, utilising cryptocurrency as a form of payment. The company has entered into a partnership with Coinbase, a cryptocurrency company, and BitPay, a Bitcoin service provider, to use cryptocurrency for all kinds of transactions.

WeWork will accept Bitcoin (BTC), USD Coin (USDC), Ethereum (ETH), Paxos (PAX), and other cryptocurrencies with the help of BitPay, as per the partnership. It will pay its office rent, third-party partners, and landlords in cryptocurrencies through Coinbase.

Pay office rent using #crypto. Good BD work by industry peers. 👏

https://t.co/bjDXC9jMbu — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) April 20, 2021

Username: Changpeng Zhao

Twitter handle: @cz_binance

Retweets: 208

Likes: 1,484

2. Dan Morehead’s tweet on cryptocurrencies outpacing other asset classes

Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, an investment company, shared an article on cryptocurrencies still outpacing other asset classes throughout this period of unprecedented fiscal and monetary expansion. The article details three major reasons that caused the blockchain markets to fall sharply namely the ban on Bitcoin by China, Tax Day and Elon Musk’s tweet about the environmental cost of all the coal burned to mine Bitcoin.

Experts state that cryptocurrencies and mainly Bitcoin is still well below its ten-year compound annual growth trend. In addition, many companies are now buying Bitcoins pointing towards the beginning of a multi-decade disruption in the blockchain industry.

When in doubt, zoom out.#cryptocurrencies are still out-performing other asset classes by an order of magnitude (or two) throughout this period of unprecedented fiscal and monetary expansion. Thoughts on the markets: https://t.co/AOvhFyg0RJ pic.twitter.com/tiiVGY6Cn4 — Dan Morehead (@dan_pantera) June 23, 2021

Username: Dan Morehead

Twitter handle: @dan_pantera

Retweets: 94

Likes: 392

3. Dominic Williams’ tweet on OpenChat

Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist at DFINITY Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, shared an article on how the company is building OpenChat, a decentralised messaging service that works like WhatsApp and Signal. The only difference between the other messaging services and OpenChat is that it runs on a blockchain using smart contracts.

The chats are saved on-chain with the help of smart contracts, which are referred to as canisters. The service is expected to tap into a large user base free of cost and will be available once tokenisation is enabled on the Internet Computer, a public blockchain being developed by DFINITY that enables users to create apps and web-based services.

The decentralised application (dapp), therefore, will be controlled by the entire community and no company will be able to track or use any personal data, the article noted.

.@OpenChat dapp on ∞ Learn how they built tokenized chat that runs completely off blockchain using smart contracts. This is the future internet 🔥🔥🔥 Great post for devs. https://t.co/Z7KXeX8yic — Dominic Williams ∞ (@dominic_w) June 6, 2021

Username: Dominic Williams

Twitter handle: @dominic_w

Retweets: 60

Likes: 245

4. Chris Dixon’s tweet on the potential of blockchain technology

Chris Dixon, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, shared his views on crypto investments, the barriers and opportunities of blockchain applications, and why the industry has the potential to disrupt in the next ten years. He believes that blockchains and crypto is the next interesting wave of computing apart from artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR).

Dixon noted that the industry provides numerous opportunities to entrepreneurs and investors to build new products. He states that blockchains have many enabling features and strong commitments. For instance, the property that there can only ever be 21 million Bitcoins is guaranteed by its network architecture and not by its creditors or developers.

New podcast with @patrick_oshag covering a broad range of topics including a16z’s thesis on blockchains and cryptocurrencies, programmable blockchains, DeFi, NFTs, social tokens, and decentralized organizations. 👇🏻https://t.co/eZjmP9hq4i — Chris Dixon (@cdixon) April 13, 2021

Username: Chris Dixon

Twitter handle: @cdixon

Retweets: 28

Likes: 218

5. Barry Silbert’s tweet on DCG investing in South Korea’s crypto exchange

Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of the Digital Currency Group (DCG), a venture capital company focused on the digital currency market, shared an article on the company’s investment in South Korea’s Streami, a blockchain company and operator of the crypto exchange Gopax. The investment makes DCG the second-largest stakeholder in Streami and is being seen as a strategic move by the company as the country tightens its regulations with respect to crypto exchanges.

South Korea’s regulator had suggested in April that all crypto exchanges should be closed in September as none have been registered. However, DCG’s investment is a clear indicator of the company is not concerned about the country’s increased scrutiny into crypto exchanges, the article noted.

Digital Currency Group Invests in South Korean Crypto Exchange via @coindesk @JamieCrawleyCDhttps://t.co/frgIKmlir0 — Barry Silbert (@BarrySilbert) May 6, 2021

Username: Barry Silbert

Twitter handle: @BarrySilbert

Retweets: 38

Likes: 188