Musk plans to turn Twitter into an “everything app”. Credit: DVKi via Shutterstock.

X Corp, the parent company of micro-blogging site Twitter, has purchased tech-focused recruitment platform Laskie, reported Bloomberg, citing sources.

The acquisition, X Corp’s first, closed recently and included both equity and cash component, the source said.

As per the report, Laskie pairs prospective employers with tech talent and claims that its platform can “confirm mutual interest, set clear expectations, and give visibility into the hiring process.”

The deal represents one of Elon Musk’s first significant moves following his $44bn purchase of the social media platform in October.

Following the acquisition of Twitter, Musk has predominantly focused on downsising the service, including staff reductions and minimising server infrastructure.

In the first week after he took over the firm, approximately 3,750 employees, or half of Twitter’s employees were fired.

The development comes a few days after Musk stepped down as the CEO of Twitter and appointed Linda Yaccarino as the new chief.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! [Linda Yaccarino] will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” Musk’s tweet read.

Last year, the billionaire said he plans to turn Twitter into an “everything app”.

Most recently, he announced that the users of the platform will be able to send encrypted direct messages (DMs) and make both video and audio calls.

It was not immediately clear how Laskie will be integrated into Twitter’s parent.

As of Wednesday, 17 May 2023, Laskie’s website displayed a message that read: “The Laskie platform is no longer available”.