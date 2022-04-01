Twitter: Vala Afshar on pad that generates electricity from fingertips top tweet Q4 2021

Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on wearable tech in Q4 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 wearable tech experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021.

The most popular tweets on wearable tech in Q4 2021: Top five

1. Vala Afshar’s tweet on wearable flexible strip that generates electricity from fingertips

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at software company Salesforce, shared a video on a flexible strip developed by the University of California, San Diego that generates electricity from the sweat produced on the fingertips. The strip contains carbon electrodes that are primed with enzymes, which trigger a reaction between lactate and oxygen in one’s sweat to create electric charge. The electricity generated can be used to charge a smartphone, watch or other wearable devices.

Fingertips are estimated to produce up to 1,000 times more sweat than any other part of the body. One fingertip can produce enough electric charge to power a watch for about 24 hours, during a sleep cycle of ten hours, the video highlighted. The strip also contains a chip that gets activated by the slight pressing of the fingers, which generates extra electricity when a person types or plays a piano. The makers of the strip believe that the technology could one day power smart glasses, phones and even fitness trackers.

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Likes: 1,486

Retweets: 502

2. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on a mind-reading implant that allows paraplegics to walk again

Ronald van Loon, principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, a network connecting experts and influencers with people, shared a video on a mind-reading implant that has helped three paralysed people to walk again. The three people became paraplegic after being in accidents, which caused injuries that damaged the nerves carrying brain signals to the legs. Doctors, however, found that the neurons below the injury were still active and implanted an electrode on their spinal cords to conduct brain signals to the leg muscles.

The paralysed patients are now able to voluntarily control their own movements and also carry out household tasks such as cleaning and cooking, the video revealed. One patient is even able to walk the entire length of a football field with the implants. The patients underwent weeks of physical therapy, as well as surgeries to help achieve the feat. Experts opine that the technology may help millions of people to walk again.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Likes: 302

Retweets: 114

3. Heints V Hoenen’s tweet on the 3D capsule to treat eye conditions

Heints V Hoenen, handling business development and process and quality management at Credit Suisse, an investment banking company, shared a video on a 3D capsule that may enable implementation of augmented reality (AR), biometric sensors or medicine inside the eye. Developed by a medical device company Omega Ophthalmics, the 3D capsule is similar to contact lenses that can be easily inserted, upgraded, and removed.

The implant keeps an open space in the eye’s capsular bag that allows for the application of AR. The open space also allows doctors to implant biometric sensors, and other lens technologies and even infuse drugs to treat several eye conditions such as cataract, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. Omega claims that it has already conducted its first test and is expecting good response for its product.

Username: Heints V. Hoenen

Twitter handle: @HeinzVHoenen

Likes: 157

Retweets: 87

4. Scott Hanselman’s tweet on the open-source smart watch

Scott Hanselman, a programmer, shared a video on the open-source smart watch named Watchy that allows one to write their own code. The watch comes with a Arduino-compatible main board, a popular piece of open-source software, that allows one to write their own code to make the watch work, the video revealed.

The watch also comes with an e-paper display, similar to that on an Amazon Kindle, in a plastic or metal case. Developed by technology firm SQFMI, Watchy is available in various watch faces and cases.

Username: Scott Hanselman

Twitter handle: @shanselman

Likes: 221

Retweets: 17

5. Helen Yu’s tweet on Pero wearable controller

Helen Yu, senior vice president at BriteCore, an insurance platform, shared a video on Pero, a wearable controller for the computer, TV, and other devices. The wearable device eliminates the need to control devices through a computer mouse or remote control. It instead converting hand movements into customisable shortcuts to control the content on a device.

Pero’s thumb button, for example, allows the user to click on something, right click, or drag pieces of content that are displayed on a device’s screen. The device is inbuilt with different modes, that can be used with TVs, computers, and smartphones. Experts state that the device could contribute towards more convenient computer experience.

Username: Helen Yu

Twitter handle: @YuHelenYu

Likes: 77

Retweets: 66