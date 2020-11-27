Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on wearable tech in Q3 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on wearable tech in Q3 2020

1. Tim Cook’s tweet on the benefits of Apple Watch

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, a technology company, shared a video on the benefits of the Apple Watch with family setup, which helps to keep track of children without the need to provide them with a smartphone.

The watches can be programmed to call a select number of contacts approved by parents. It also enables real-time tracking of children’s location, while adding a money transfer feature. The privacy and security features of the watch ensure that the private information is protected.

We’re thrilled that the whole family can enjoy the benefits of Apple Watch with Family Setup! As always, privacy and security are built into everything we make, so your family’s private information stays protected. pic.twitter.com/YX3zoGK5gk — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 17, 2020

Username: Tim Cook

Twitter handle: @tim_cook

Retweets: 652

Likes: 5,360

2. Manu Kumar Jain’s tweet on Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch

Manu Kumar Jain, global vice president of Xiaomi, an electronics company, tweeted on wearable tech, noting the Mi Watch Revolve smartwatch. He noted that the biggest issue with smartwatch is poor battery life with many of the leading smartwatches having only two to three days of battery life.

The Mi Watch Revolve, however, has one to two weeks of battery charge on a single charge depending on usage pattern. It is the first smartwatch to be launched by the company in India.

One of the biggest problems with #Smartwatches is poor battery life. 🔋 Many of the leading smart watches provide only have 2-3 days of battery life.#MiWatchRevolve comes with a 1-2 weeks of battery life (based on usage pattern), on a single charge! 💪 I ❤️ #MiSmarterLiving https://t.co/M3FT93sTQI pic.twitter.com/4mQzPJJxuf — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 29, 2020

Username: Manu Kumar Jain

Twitter handle: @manukumarjain

Retweets: 274

Likes: 417

3. Rob Crasco’s tweet on augmented reality glasses

Rob Crasco, a technology influencer, shared a wearable tech article on how augmented reality (AR) glasses will turn into a pair of fashionable glasses in the future. The second wave of AR is expected to be more immersive and offer interactive experience hence the look and design of the AR glasses is important, the article noted.

Using sensors such as accelerometer and gyroscope, new experiences can incorporated into the glasses based on interactions such as head gestures. The article detailed five design principles that developers should keep in mind when developing AR glasses including relevance, connected to reality, ease of use, multi-sensory experience and minimising visual content when navigating through physical space.

The future of #AugmentedReality is a fashionable pair of #glasses for everyday use. We’re beginning to see glimpses of what that near #future could look like and design is at the centre of it.#AR Glasses — #XR Goes Pop @ARstories https://t.co/FSvbbnbaLE pic.twitter.com/BQHFeHFoIb — Rob Crasco😷XR VR AI Social Media Tech Influencer (@RoblemVR) September 12, 2020

Username: Rob Crasco

Twitter handle: @RoblemVR

Retweets: 34

Likes: 109

4. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on Tap Strap 2

Ronald van Loon, CEO and principal analyst of Intelligent World, an influencer network, shared a video of the Tap Strap 2 developed by Tap Systems, a wearable device company. The strap enables users to control devices with a wave of their hand. It also helps them type on any surface.

Users first need to learn the finger combinations to type with the strap, which uses Bluetooth to connect to phones, TVs, laptops or computers. It has a battery life of up to ten hours and can be used by people with limited mobility or visual impairment issues.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 73

Likes: 100

5. Jeri Ellsworth’s tweet on the need for privacy regulations on wearable tech

Jeri Ellsworth, co-founder/CEO of Tilt Five, an AR gaming company, tweeted on the need to implement effective privacy regulations before companies such as Facebook introduce wearables and smart glasses that are equipped with spy cameras and sensors.

The tweet was in reference to the documentary, The Social Dilemma, which depicts how social media companies use technology to manipulate and increase usage among users. Ellsworth noted that privacy regulations are needed to avoid the scenarios depicted in the documentary.

Hope we see solid privacy regulations in place before companies like facebook broadly deploy wearables and smart glasses loaded with spy cameras and sensors. I enjoy watching dystopian futures in movies but not enjoying watching this happen in real life.https://t.co/D3ls70pnfo — Jeri Ellsworth (@jeriellsworth) September 16, 2020

Username: Jeri Ellsworth

Twitter handle: @jeriellsworth

Retweets: 9

Likes: 89

6. Tom Emrich’s tweet on availability of OpenXR on multiple headsets

Tom Emrich, a AR expert, shared an article on OpenXR, an AR and virtual reality platform, being available on multiple headsets including the Microsoft’s Windows Mixed Reality headsets, HoloLens 2, Oculus Rift and Quest platforms. OpenXR is now being viewed as the foundation for developing new content.

Several applications and games such as Microsoft’s Minecraft are expected to benefit from OpenXR for developing graphics. OpenXR is expected to be available on additional platforms in the future.

OpenXR comes to multiple PC VR headsets, HoloLens 2, and Oculus Quest | VentureBeat https://t.co/jKfPOlwOD8 — Tom Emrich (@tomemrich) July 29, 2020

Username: Tom Emrich

Twitter handle: @tomemrich

Retweets: 19

Likes: 67

7. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on implantable biochip to detect Covid-19

Evan Kirstel, a technology influencer, shared an article on an injectable biochip that can detect viral respiratory diseases including Covid-19. The chip was developed by Profusa, a medical devices company focussed on biosensors, and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

The chip includes a sensor that can detect if the body begins to fight an infection and sends a signal to the wearer or a doctor. It is expected to be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and launched in 2021.

A DARPA-Funded Implantable Biochip to Detect COVID-19 Could Hit Markets by 2021 https://t.co/BYfKU2w19e — Evan Kirstel #RemoteWork (@EvanKirstel) September 21, 2020

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @EvanKirstel

Retweets: 61

Likes: 64

8. Marcell Vollmer’s tweet on new device that can connect computers to the human brain

Marcell Vollmer, partner at Boston Consulting Group, a management consulting firm, shared a video of Elon Musk detailing a new device that can connect a computer to the human brain. Developed by his company Neuralink Corporation, a neurotechnology company, the device can help in healing injury and medical conditions.

In the video, Musk noted that the device is like a Fitbit in the skull featuring tiny wires. The installation of the device can be completed within one hour and without general anaesthesia.

Username: Marcell Vollmer

Twitter handle: @mvollmer1

Retweets: 43

Likes: 64

9. Mike Feibus’s tweet on Apple WatchSE

Mike Feibus, president and principal analyst of FeibusTech, a market research firm, tweeted on how Apple launched the Apple WatchSE, which is designed to provide more value, instead of placing its older Apple watch model at a mainstream price point.

The Apple WatchSE has some of the main features of the mainstream Apple Watch models but is priced at a lower price point.

Username: MikeFeibus

Twitter handle: @MikeFeibus

Retweets: 8

Likes: 60

10. Chris Gledhill’s tweet on Apple’s lenses for AR headset/glasses

Chris Gledhill, a fintech advisor, shared an article on the progress made by Apple on the development of AR headset and glasses. A key component of the glasses is the company’s semi-transparent lenses, which have moved from the prototype stage into trial production.

The lenses are expected to be composed of many thin layers and utilise polarisation to offer stereoscopic images. Mass production of the lenses, however, is expected to be still two years away.

Apple’s lenses for new #AR headset/glasses move to trial production, slightly thicker than normal glasseshttps://t.co/et4fkyxND0 pic.twitter.com/ZjiBfDEv0o — Chris Gledhill (@cgledhill) July 12, 2020

Username: Chris Gledhill

Twitter handle: @cgledhill

Retweets: 35

Likes: 59