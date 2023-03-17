Tyler Technologies, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s Tyler Technologies Partner Ecosystem Profile, the IT management, consulting services, and others categories account for 86.5% of the total 46 partner engagements, as of May 2022. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

Tyler Technologies is a provider of integrated software and technology services. The companys offerings comprise software licenses, subscriptions, software services and maintenance, and software and hardware installation services. It also provides solutions in the areas of financial management and education, courts and justice, public safety, property appraisal, and tax, planning, regulatory and maintenance, land and vital records management, and data and insights. The company serves federal agencies, states, countries, municipalities, education, and special districts, among others. It has a business presence in the US, Canada, the Caribbean, and the Philippines. Tyler is headquartered in Plano, Texas, the US.

As depicted in the chart above, Tyler Technologies's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 91.8% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Western Europe with a share of 4.1%, according to GlobalData's report.

Government, healthcare, and education emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Tyler Technologies is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 30.8% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with defence leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 5.6%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Tyler Technologies based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Tyler Technologies's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

GlobalData's Partner Network Database tracks and evaluates the partner ecosystem for over 300 ICT vendors, across 29 industries, 18 ICT solution areas, and 7 regions using a proprietary partner scoring framework. To uncover and analyses the partner network for other leading ICT vendors, access GlobalData's proprietary partner ecosystem profiles below:

GlobalData, the leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to produce this article. GlobalData’s Partner Network Database tracks partner ecosystem of IT vendors. The database offers granular details on official partners of the IT vendors spread across the geographies. This analysis considers only partners details that are sourced from company website, press releases, CXO commentary from the publicly available sources and excludes all terminated and rumoured partner deals.