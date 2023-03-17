Ubitus, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s Ubitus Partner Ecosystem Profile, the client computing, cloud computing, and consulting services categories account for 52.8% of the total 24 partner engagements, as of June 2022. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

Ubitus K.K is a Japan based provider of cloud powered gaming system for fixed and wireless networks service operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and game developers. Ubitus, which utilises the best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform in the industry, is dedicated to providing a superior user experience. As long as a user is connected to a broadband network, they can play AAA games on their personal devices.

As depicted in the chart above, Ubitus's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 50% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Asia-Pacific with a share of 41.7%, according to GlobalData's report.

Retail, healthcare, and manufacturing emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Ubitus is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 25.5% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with financial markets leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 6.6%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Ubitus based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Ubitus's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

