Umar is a journalist writing for the Verdict network. He can be reached at umar.ali@verdict.co.uk.

Apple has been ranked the best tech sector employer in the UK, according to data published by job site Indeed.

The company claimed the top spot in the top-rated tech employers category launched by Indeed in 2019, based on hundreds of thousands of employee reviews. Bristol-based technology services provider GDS Group came second in the rankings, while cybersecurity company Cisco came third.

Of the 15 highest-ranking tech companies in the UK, only three are UK-based. However, all three UK-based companies beat US tech giant Amazon, which ranked 15th.

“Jobseekers are increasingly looking to work for companies whose values match their own, which is why we see more researching company cultures before applying for jobs,” said Bill Richards, UK managing director of Indeed.

“As employment hovers near a record high in the UK, companies need to offer more than just a competitive salary and with its generous perks and flexible work conditions, the tech sector is often an outlier when it comes to employee packages.

“But it’s not enough for tech employers to bask in this reflected glow and hope would-be recruits will line up to work for them. Intense competition for candidates with specialist tech skills has sparked a battle for talent, and prompted many employers to think carefully and creatively about their offers.”

Apple: The UK’s best tech employer

Apple opened its first European store in London in 2004 and currently employs 2,500 people in the capital. Overall, California-based tech giant employs 6,459 people in the UK and has 38 retail stores.

Apple also secured the top spot in Indeed’s 2018 overall ranking of the UK’s most highly praised private sector employers, beating employers such as GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever and the BBC.

According to Indeed the company’s continued success can be attributed to good pay rates, enjoyable workplace culture and a number of employee perks, including discounts on tech and wellness benefits.

“The millions of employer reviews posted on Indeed’s company pages shine a light on what makes the difference between a good workplace and a great one. While staff clearly value a good salary, other factors like work-life balance, career prospects and a friendly, welcoming culture are just as important,” said Richards.

“The companies at the top of our ranking scored consistently highly across all categories. Above all, they have successfully created a positive and desirable work environment, earning praise from their staff and providing an example we can all learn from.”

Despite these positive employee reviews, data published by consultancy company Prophet indicated that Apple is no longer the UK’s best-loved brand, having slipped from the top spot to fifth place after ranking the highest for three years.