Equifax Canada home page with information about cybersecurity incident under magnifying glass. Shutterstock/ dennizn.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined credit rater Equifax $13.4m (£11m) for failing to protect the personal data of 13.8 million UK customers in one of the largest ever data breaches in history.

The FCA found fault in Equifax’s handling of the data breach and its response. Equifax’s UK unit did not consider its relationship with its US parent as outsourcing, which led to a lack of oversight over the data sent to the US. This delayed the response to the breach and handling of customer complaints.

The cyber attack on Equifax was described as “entirely preventable” by the FCA. The breach compromised the personal and financial information of a significant number of UK consumers, making it one of the largest data breaches in the country.

The FCA’s fine of just over £11 million is a significant financial penalty for Equifax. This is in addition to a substantial settlement the company reached with US regulatory authorities in 2019, which amounted to nearly $800 million.

Equifax stated that it had invested over $1.5 billion in security and technology transformation since the cyber attack. The company asserted that it had taken significant steps to protect consumer information.

Equifax had previously been fined £500,000 by the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office in 2018 for the same data breach. At the time, this was the maximum penalty allowed.

According to research by IT consultancy CGI and Oxford Economics, cyber attacks since 2013 have cost UK companies around £42bn. This is because once a hack is announced, share prices fall by an average of 1.8 per cent.

In the past few years, large-scale cyber attacks never seem to be far from the news and the effects of them can be felt afterwards.

For instance, the Yahoo data breaches, which led to over 1bn accounts being compromised, meant Verizon eventually ended up acquiring the company for a $350m discount.

