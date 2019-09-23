The UK technology industry saw a drop of 28.7% in overall deal activity during August 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 77 deals worth $5.38bn were announced in August 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 108 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 34 deals which accounted for 44.2% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with 31 deals, followed by private equity with 12 transactions, respectively accounting for 40.3% and 15.6% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $2.93bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $2.32bn and $136.14m, respectively.

UK technology industry deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 91.8% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.94bn, against the overall value of $5.38bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Jiangsu Shagang Group’s $2.2bn acquisition of Global Switch Holdings

2) The $2.1bn private equity deal with Presidio by BC Partners

3) adept4’s $385.52m acquisition of Cloudcoco

4) The $141.2m acquisition of Osmanthus Vale by 7Road

5) Aptean’s acquisition of Sanderson Group for $109.67m.

