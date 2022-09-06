UK technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.2% in August 2022

The UK’s technology industry registered a 1.2% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.97% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.49% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.06% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.49% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.51% in August 2022, registering a 21.26% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 18.91% share, an increase of 19% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 14.45%, registering a 2.03% rise from July 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 11.93%, up 100% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 264.35% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Computacenter posted 179 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a flat growth over the previous month, followed by Iron Mountain with 78 jobs and a flat growth. Comcast with 77 IT jobs and Wipro with 43 jobs, recorded a 48.08% growth and a 59.26% growth, respectively, while CGI Group recorded an increase of 16.67% with 42 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.7%, up by 14.77% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.84% share, registered an increase of 14.52% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.59% share, up 113.68% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.87%, recording a month-on-month increase of 85.71%.