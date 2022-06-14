UK technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 4.6% in May 2022

The UK’s technology industry registered a 4.6% drop in IT hiring activity in May 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.9% in May 2022 when compared with April 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 16.69% share in May 2022, recording an increase of 0.09% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.62% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in May 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 52.25% in May 2022, registering a 37.88% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.65% share, a decrease of 10.32% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.14%, registering a 2.17% decline from April 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 9.57%, down 18.27% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in May 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 11.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during May 2022 over April 2022.

Wipro posted 64 IT jobs in May 2022 and registered a rise of 88.24% over the previous month, followed by BT Group with 37 jobs and a 94.74% growth. CGI Group with 28 IT jobs and DXC Technology with 27 jobs, recorded a 56.92% decline and a 42.11% growth, respectively, while Yelp recorded a flat growth with 27 job postings during May 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in May 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.23%, down by 33.37% from April 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.38% share, registered a decline of 3.72% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.37% share, down 34.84% over April 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.01%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.