UK technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 5.2% in September 2022

The UK’s technology industry registered a 5.2% drop in IT hiring activity in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 6.91% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 22.39% share in September 2022, recording an increase of 0.52% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in September 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 44.75% in September 2022, registering a 16.98% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 20.92% share, a decrease of 7.99% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.97%, registering an 18.06% decline from August 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 9.87%, down 31.69% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 12.53% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during September 2022 over August 2022.

Oracle posted 113 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a rise of 303.57% over the previous month, followed by Comcast with 77 jobs and a flat growth. Wipro with 66 IT jobs and CGI Group with 51 jobs, recorded a 10% growth and a 13.33% growth, respectively, while Computacenter recorded a decline of 77.78% with 42 job postings during September 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.11%, down by 11.67% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 19.26% share, registered a decline of 15.86% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.66% share, down 35.1% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.82%, recording a month-on-month decline of 23.33%.