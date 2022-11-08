UK technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.8% in October 2022

The UK’s technology industry registered a 6.8% drop in IT hiring activity in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 10.01% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.39% share in October 2022, recording an increase of 1.24% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.13% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in October 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.33% in October 2022, registering an 11.66% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 20.07% share, a decrease of 17.39% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 12.41%, registering a 23.78% decline from September 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 9.6%, down 12.8% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in October 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 15.04% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during October 2022 over September 2022.

Wipro posted 72 IT jobs in October 2022 and registered a rise of 10.77% over the previous month, followed by Jacobs Solutions with 61 jobs and a 190.48% growth. Comcast with 58 IT jobs and CGI Group with 54 jobs, recorded a 24.68% decline and a 5.88% growth, respectively, while Fujitsu recorded an increase of 18.75% with 38 job postings during October 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.64%, down by 16.08% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with an 18.31% share, registered a decline of 15.79% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 12.15% share, up 0.73% over September 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 2.9%, recording a month-on-month increase of 83.33%.