UK technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 1.1% in March 2022

The UK’s technology industry registered a 1.1% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 1.29% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.63% share in March 2022, recording a decrease of 0.16% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.84% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 65.76% in March 2022, registering a 6.57% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.13% share, a decrease of 13.79% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 9.57%, registering a 33.23% decline from February 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.21%, up 25.58% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 10.78% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK’s technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

Capgemini posted 232 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a drop of 11.79% over the previous month, followed by Jacobs Engineering Group with 137 jobs and a 197.83% growth. Comcast with 135 IT jobs and Accenture with 92 jobs, recorded a 7.53% decline and a 55.93% growth, respectively, while BT Group recorded a decline of 19.1% with 72 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.99%, up by 0.2% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 20.53% share, registered a decline of 2.54% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.97% share, down 16.1% over February 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 1.51%, recording a month-on-month increase of 13.33%.