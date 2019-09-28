Total technology industry M&A deals in August 2019 worth $2.93bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 7846.6% over the previous month and a rise of 234.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $876.42m.

The UK held a 9.8% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $29.98bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 34 deals during August 2019, marking an increase of 13.3% over the previous month and a drop of 12.8% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 98.7% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $2.89bn, against the overall value of $2.93bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Jiangsu Shagang Group’s $2.2bn acquisition of Global Switch Holdings

2) The $385.52m acquisition of Cloudcoco by adept4

3) 7Road’s $141.2m acquisition of Osmanthus Vale

4) The $109.67m acquisition of Sanderson Group by Aptean

5) HKBN Group’s acquisition of Adura Cyber Security Services, Adura Hong Kong and Jardine OneSolution Holdings (C.I.) for $50m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.