Total technology industry M&A deals in March 2019 worth $553.49m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 219.2% over the previous month and a drop of 32.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $815.42m.

The UK held a 2.2% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $25.03bn in March 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 35 deals during March 2019, marking an increase of 20.7% over the previous month and a drop of 7.9% over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $553.49m, against the overall value of $553.49m recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was Roper Technologies’ $544.72m acquisition of The Foundry Visionmongers.

In second place was the $5.5m asset transaction with Kaiam by Broadex Technologies and in third place was Krzysztof Worsa and Sebastian Roberts’ $1.55m acquisition of Gophr.

The $1.43m acquisition of Next Green Car by Good Energy Group and iCandy Interactive’s acquisition of Xcademy for $0.3m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

