Total technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2019 worth $3.25bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 33.2% over the previous quarter and a rise of 16.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.79bn.

The UK held a 5.01% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $64.84bn in Q3 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 109 deals during Q3 2019, marking a drop of 16.8% over the previous quarter and a drop of 10.7% over the last four-quarter average.

The UK technology industry M&A deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 94.6% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $3.07bn, against the overall value of $3.25bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Jiangsu Shagang Group’s $2.2bn acquisition of Global Switch Holdings

2) The $385.52m acquisition of Cloudcoco by adept4

3) Ceres Bidco’s $231.97m acquisition of StatPro Group

4) The $141.2m acquisition of Osmanthus Vale Holdings by 7Road

5) Aptean’s acquisition of Sanderson Group for $109.67m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

