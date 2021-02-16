UK technology industry saw a drop of 16.00% in overall cloud deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by 24 Haymarket, Figure Eight Investments, Guy Hands and Smedvig Capital’s $10m venture financing of Prosapient, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 21 cloud deals worth $16.26m were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 25 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 12 deals, which accounted for 57.1% of all cloud deals.

In second place was private equity with five cloud deals, followed by venture financing with four transactions, respectively accounting for 23.8% and 19.05% of overall deal activity in the UK technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cloud deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $16.26m.

UK technology industry cloud deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top three technology industry cloud deals accounted for 97.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $15.85m, against the overall value of $16.26m recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry cloud deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 24 Haymarket, Figure Eight Investments, Guy Hands and Smedvig Capital’s $10m venture financing of Prosapient

2) The $3.39m venture financing of Vypr Validation Technologies by British Smaller Companies VCT

3) PricewaterhouseCoopers(UK)’s $2.46m venture financing of OBRIZUM Group

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.