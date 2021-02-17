UK technology industry saw a drop of 17.29% in overall deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by John Wiley & Sons’ $298m acquisition of Hindawi, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 110 deals worth $861.67m were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 133 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 54 deals, which accounted for 49.1% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 43 deals, followed by private equity with 13 transactions, respectively accounting for 39.1% and 11.8% of overall deal activity in the UK technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, venture financing was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $546.74m, while M&A and private equity deals totalled $309.05m and $5.88m respectively.

UK technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 81.4% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $701.58m, against the overall value of $861.67m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) John Wiley & Sons’ $298m acquisition of Hindawi

2) The $180m venture financing of Roofoods by Amazon.com

3) Fuel Venture Capital, IDC Ventures, Novum Capital Beratungsgesellschaft, OneMain Financial Holdings and Vulcan Capital Management’s $95m venture financing of Curve OS

4) The $81.58m venture financing deal with GB News by Discovery, Legatum Capital and Paul Marshall

5) BP Ventures, Business Growth Fund, Doxa Partners, Halma, HostPlus, IP Group, Palo Alto Venture Partners and Tencent Holdings’ venture financing with Oxbotica for $47m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.