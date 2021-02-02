UK technology industry saw a flat growth in overall cross border deal activity during December 2020, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cisco Systems Holdings UK $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



A total of 46 cross border deals worth $1.86bn were announced in December 2020, compared with the 12-month average of 46 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 24 deals, which accounted for 52.2% of all cross border deals.

In second place was venture financing with 19 cross border deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 41.3% and 6.5% of overall deal activity in the UK technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cross border deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $1.32bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $406.07m and $137.69m, respectively.

UK technology industry cross border deals in December 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry cross border deals accounted for 83.6% of the overall value during December 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology cross border deals stood at $1.56bn, against the overall value of $1.86bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cross border deals of December 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems Holdings UK $729.23m acquisition of IMImobile

2) The $375m acquisition of Hutch Games by Modern Times Group MTG

3) Baillie Gifford, Draper Esprit, Fidelity International, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Schroder British Opportunities Trust’s $222m venture financing of Graphcore

4) The $134.3m private equity deal with Exclaimer by Farview Equity Partners, Insight Partners and Livingbridge

5) Byggfakta Group’s acquisition of Glenigan for $97.32m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.