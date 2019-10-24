Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019 worth $367.27m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_9_2019_technology_United_Kingdom_venture_financing__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 168.7% over the previous month and a drop of 23.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $478.74m.

The UK held a 3.4% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $10.89bn in September 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 56 deals during September 2019, marking an increase of 75% over the previous month and a flat growth over the 12-month average.

The UK technology industry venture financing deals in September 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 45.9% of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $168.49m, against the overall value of $367.27m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Boldstart Ventures and GV Management’s $70m venture financing of Snyk

2) The $30.39m venture financing of Cazoo by DMG ventures, Entree Capital, Octopus Ventures and Stride.VC

3) Oxygen House’s $24.1m venture financing of Sparx

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

4) The $23m venture financing of Elliptic Enterprises by SBI Holdings

5) Adjuvo Motion, Octopus Ventures, Samos Investments, Sonae IM and Summit Action’s venture financing of Ometria for $21m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.