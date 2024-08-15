The UK aviation regulator has selected six projects to test the use of drones in deliveries, emergency services and inspection of infrastructure, it announced on Thursday (15 August).
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in February that it wanted to permit more use cases for drones in Britain.
Drones in the UK are currently not permitted to fly beyond the visual line of sight due to tight restrictions in the country.
The CAA’s six chosen projects will allow companies to fly drones beyond the line of sight and depend on advanced technology to control and navigate their aircraft.
Amazon was among one of the companies chosen to test its drones in the country.
Prime Air, Amazon’s drone service, currently operates in two cities in the US and previously said it had plans to expand into the UK and Italy in 2024.
The CCA has selected the projects, including:
“These innovative trials mark a significant step forward in integrating drones safely into UK airspace,” said CAA director Sophie O’Sullivan.
“Our goal is to make drone operations beyond visual line of sight a safe and everyday reality,” she added.