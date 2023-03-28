Credit: sergeysan1 / getty images

US aviation company, Archer, announced on March 23rd that it would be teaming up with US airline United Airlines to launch its first electric flying taxis by 2025 in Chicago – on its route between O’Hare International Airport and Vertiport Chicago.

The partnership aims to provide Chicago residents and visitors with a safe and cost-competitive new-age form of transportation. In addition, the flying route will only be a ten minute journey for its passengers – cutting the usual one-hour trip significantly.

United Airlines has invested $10m into Archers’ electric aircraft, which will fly up to 150 miles per hour and fits four passengers comfortably.

“We’re thrilled to add Chicago to our growing list of initial launch cities as we continue to solidify our urban air mobility network plans,” said Archer’s founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein.

“We’re looking forward to working with state and city leaders to bring an innovative transportation solution to the City of Chicago and its surrounding communities.”

Vertiport Chicago was chosen as the takeoff and landing site for the route as it is North America’s largest vertical aircraft take-off and landing (VTOL) facility.

“Technological innovation thrives here in Chicago, and this venture between Archer and United is yet another example of this strength,” said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot.

The airline has not announced how much the flying taxi trip will cost but is likely to be a competitive price.

The business must follow the Federal Aviation Administration’s certification standards by 2024. This can only be awarded when an aircraft complies with all applicable standards.

“Stringent safety standards will be expected. In Europe, eVTOLs must achieve a failure rate of less than one per billion flying hours, which will only be achievable by providing redundant components to take over in case of emergency,” Dr Dustin Bauer, an associate at the UK and European firm of patent, trade mark and design attorneys, Reddie & Grose, told Verdict.

“US regulations will likely be just as strict,” Bauer continues.

This certification will set the tone for this partnership’s future goals.