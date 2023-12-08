United Microelectronics saw the highest growth of 134% in patent filings in July and 169% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 134% and grants by 108%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of United Microelectronics‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

United Microelectronics has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 169 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 56% filings and 55% grants. The United States(US), China(CN), Taiwan(TW), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where United Microelectronics is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, United Microelectronics has 55% of its grants in United States(US), 37% in China(CN), and 5% in Taiwan(TW).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing could be the strongest competitor for United Microelectronics

In terms of grant share, United Microelectronics stands in sixth position among its competitors. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and International Business Machines secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to gallium nitride technologies and data science lead United Microelectronics's portfolio

United Microelectronics has the highest number of patents in gallium nitride technologies followed by, data science and machine learning. For gallium nitride technologies, nearly 36% of patents were filed and 58% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Semiconductor products related patents lead United Microelectronics portfolio followed by design & manufacturing, and semiconductors

United Microelectronics has highest number of patents in semiconductor products followed by design & manufacturing, semiconductors, integrated circuits and assembly & testing. For semiconductor products, nearly 34% of patents were filed and 36% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of United Microelectronics's filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed