Being in charge of network infrastructure is never easy, particularly in education, but when you oversee a vast, federated network of colleges and departments such as at the University of Cambridge, it’s an immense challenge.

This is what faces Jon Holgate, head of infrastructure at the University of Cambridge, whose job covers “everything that’s operational in IT, from the front of house through desktops and PCs and servers and data centres and backups”.

And it’s not even just your everyday devices that Holgate has to contend with. As a world leader in international research, Cambridge has a wide range of unusual devices on its network, from unorthodox, student-made technology to connected cows.

To the average user, there isn't much difference between one wireless network and another. However, the contrast between the wireless solutions being deployed when Holgate first came into the position six years ago and the one in use today demonstrates quite how much of a difference a high-quality wireless network solution can make.

Building a seamless wireless network at the University of Cambridge

To the average user, there isn’t much difference between one wireless network and another. However, the contrast between the wireless solutions being deployed when Holgate first came into the position six years ago and the one in use today demonstrates quite how much of a difference a high-quality wireless network solution can make.

“The university is very federated, so there are lots of departments and colleges, and they all kind of do their own thing. So when I came into the post six years ago, in the absence of a central provision, they’d all deployed their own wireless network,” he says.

“Which was fine, except everyone had their own authentication platform, so if you ever moved between buildings you’d need to get another user account. You could only use wireless in the building you started with, which is kind of ridiculous because most of the staff had a desktop, which was wired in anyway.”

Faced with this less-than-ideal solution, Holgate set about deploying a network that would run across the entire university, where students and staff would automatically connect without needing separate authentications using Aruba technology.

“We worked with Aruba and over the last five or six years we effectively displaced all of those with an Aruba solution.”

This means that students, staff and visitors to the university are connected to a single network, which automatically passes them from node to node without them needing to manually connect as they move across the city.

Meeting network demands

Of course, while the network infrastructure has improved dramatically over the past few years, so too have the demands on it.

“Not only have we seen – which you would absolutely anticipate – an increase in devices and users and consumption, we’ve seen that wireless is now over 40% of our internet traffic,” explains Holgate.

“[This] is probably less that most companies, but we collaborate with CERN, and big datasets, so we’re used to really big data, and 40% is a very large amount, it’s probably about 40 petabytes of data a year over wireless.”

Staff and student expectations have also shaped network development.

“When we started the wireless journey six years ago, we went from a hotspot fairly quickly to building saturation, but the one bit of pushback we got five, six years ago was not to deploy wireless in the lecture theatre, because that was a place to focus on the lecture,” he explains.

“Now that has entirely switched. For two, three years now that has been the one thing that is stressed as the most important place to have the wireless.”

He attributes this in part to a growing focus on student satisfaction, as well as the need to keep up with institutions from all corners of the world.

“We are a global brand and a large percentage of our staff and students are not originating from the UK. And this constant influx of expectations globally means we’re not competing with Oxford or Birmingham – although we do, legitimately – but we’re also competing for students with Harvard or Yale or Beijing or wherever else it might be,” he says.

“You’re also getting academics coming from those institutions, and they’re used to having certain tools or experiences and if you can’t deliver them you get this jarring.

“But from my point of view as somebody responsible for delivering, that’s a useful thing. It’s much more useful to have a userbase that is demanding outcomes than one that is passively accepting whatever you give them.”

From eduroam to cows: Education network challenges

It’s not just vast amounts of data that Holgate has to contend with. As a university that is world-renowned for research across many avenues of academia, the University of Cambridge also provides a number of network challenges that would be unlikely be faced by any head of network infrastructure at a major corporation.

One of these is eduroam, a global system that enables academics, students and university staff to access networks at any participating institution around the world, including universities, research institutions and even airports.

“We get somewhere in the region of 30,000 academic visitors to the university each month. So that’s people that are turning up with eduroam,” he says.

“Eduroam is a system that is adopted by about 3,500 research institutions and universities globally, and everyone uses radius authentication. So effectively I authenticate against mine, and if I go to any other university like Oxford, it identifies me as Cambridge and roots back my authentication back to Cambridge and then accepts me onboard, so I can walk into any of these 3,500 universities and it automatically logs me onto the network.”

Then there’s the changing access to IT knowledge, which has translated into a far greater range of devices and needs being placed on the network.

“Students turn up with every home device you could possibly imagine and expect it to automatically work. I think that’s one of the changes in the last ten years that’s really started to bite now,” he says.

“I think Apple probably [made] the first consumer product that everybody could own and understand how to work. And it demystified a lot of IT, whereas IT departments used to be the holders of all the secret information about how to do stuff, now a C-suite of staff could then deploy their own apps and use it, and it’s all instant. And I think that has instantly raised the bar.”

On the weirder end of the spectrum, the university’s own research projects can see some very unusual devices being added to the network.

“We have wireless cows at the university. So that’s a research project at the university farm where cows have wireless devices and it gets recorded when they self-milk. Effectively they turn up at the milking stall, the thing uses lasers and something else I don’t understand, milks them and then we record all this data. So we’ve already seen some odd stuff on the network.”

Beyond connectivity: Network benefits in academia