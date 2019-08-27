Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Sprint has today turned on mobile 5G networks in a number of major US cities, giving users what the company claims is the “largest initial 5G coverage in the US” to date.

The launch sees 5G networks turned on in areas of Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix and Washington DC.

These follow launches in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Kansas City and Chicago, meaning Sprint 5G is now available in nine cities in the US.

According to Sprint, its network now covers around 2,100 square miles, providing an estimated 11 million people with the option of switching to 5G.

“We’re proud to give Sprint customers their first truly mobile 5G experience in some of the biggest cities in the US,” said Sprint CEO Michel Combes.

“With our initial nine market launches complete, it is just the start of what we can achieve with T-Mobile, together building a better, faster, nationwide mobile 5G network that benefits all US businesses and consumers.”

US 5G coverage continues to expand

Sprint’s US 5G launch follows a number of other network launches in the country, as different providers scramble to gain a prominent position in what will ultimately be a vital market.

Verizon has already rolled out fixed and mobile 5G offerings in a number of cities, while AT&T has launched limited 5G services in 21 cities that are currently only available to business customers and developers.

Lesser known brands C Spire and Starry have both launched 5G networks in some cities, while Charter, Comcast and US Cellular also plan to roll out their own offerings in the next few months.

However, true 5G coverage is unlikely to be available to the majority of Americans until at least 2020, while 5G-enabled handsets remain extremely expensive, limiting access.

Nevertheless, with 5G set to enable a host of emerging technologies, the market potential is significant.

