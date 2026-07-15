The model aims to make use of advanced AI capabilities to limit duplicate scanning efforts. Credit: ChiccoDodiFC/Shutterstock.com.

The US government has established a new coordination group designed to improve national cybersecurity defences by bringing together AI developers and essential service providers, according to a statement released by the White House.

The group, named “Gold Eagle,” will share information about cyber vulnerabilities identified by advanced AI systems and organise joint responses across the public and private sectors.

Gold Eagle was established following an executive order signed by President Donald Trump on 2 June, aimed at advancing AI development while securing critical infrastructure.

The coalition includes the White House, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of the Treasury, and the Department of War. It also involves private sector partners responsible for US critical infrastructure and open-source software.

The initiative uses existing authority and resources within the federal government, working closely with US technology companies to enable quicker detection of exploits and a rapid, prioritised response to vulnerabilities.

US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said: “Under President Trump’s leadership, the Treasury Department is working hand in hand with the private sector to safeguard our financial institutions, close vulnerabilities, and protect the integrity of the US financial system.”

The model aims to make use of advanced AI capabilities to limit duplicate scanning efforts and provide timely threat and remediation information to those tasked with defending federal and private sector systems.

The White House stated that Gold Eagle has started receiving and prioritising reports of vulnerabilities across industry sectors, coordinating verification processes, and assisting with the security of software and networks nationwide.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said: “Under the leadership of President Trump, we are bringing a wartime footing to the cyber domain to relentlessly patch vulnerabilities.

“Gold Eagle serves as the vanguard of America’s cyber defence. We are leveraging frontier AI alongside top American innovators to safeguard our critical infrastructure and protect the homeland.”

Gold Eagle’s activities form part of the wider objectives laid out in Executive Order 14409, which calls for continued collaboration between government and industry to advance US innovation and maintain the security of national systems.