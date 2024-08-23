The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced, on 22 August, that it is closing its ongoing safety probe of General Motors‘ (GM) Cruise following a recall of its robotaxis.
According to Reuters, the self-driving car company Cruise has agreed to recall 1,194 self-driving vehicles that had issues with hard-braking and immobilisation.
Cruise stated it would fix the braking issues via a software recall that would affect all its self-driving vehicles in the US. Cruise appears eager to cooperate with the NHTSA in order to resolve the investigations.
The software updates should reduce the risk of unexpected breaking, increasing the safety of Cruise’s self-driving units.
Autonomous vehicles have repeatedly come under scrutiny regarding the safety of the technology.
“We are committed to building trust and increasing transparency with respect to autonomous vehicle technology,” a Cruise spokesperson told Reuters.
While this recall has halted one probe, the unit is still under federal investigation by the SEC, following an incident in October 2023 where one of the self-driving cars critically injured a pedestrian in San Francisco.
This incident led to the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspending Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits. Following this, Cruise’s CEO Kyle Vogt resigned in November 2024.