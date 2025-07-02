US Senate rejects AI regulation ban in major policy shift. Credit: Adam McCullough / Shutterstock.com.

The US Senate has decisively voted to remove a contentious provision from a significant domestic policy bill that aimed to impose a 10-year ban on state-level regulation of AI.

The amendment, which passed with a 99-1 vote, was co-sponsored by Senators Ed Markey, Maria Cantwell, and Marsha Blackburn. This development marks a crucial shift as various stakeholders, including tech workers, academics, and advocacy groups, had voiced substantial concerns over the proposed moratorium.

Senator Markey said: “This 99-1 vote sent a clear message that Congress will not sell out our kids and local communities in order to pad the pockets of Big Tech billionaires.

“I am proud to have partnered with Ranking Member Cantwell and Senator Blackburn on an amendment to strip this dangerous language, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to develop responsible guardrails for AI.”

Initially, the provision sought to prevent states from implementing AI-related laws for the next decade, affecting regulations on issues such as sexually explicit content and political deepfakes.

The Senate Commerce Committee had previously attempted to tie compliance with this moratorium to critical federal funding for internet infrastructure deployment. Critics argued that such a linkage would hinder state efforts to hold technology companies accountable amidst the absence of comprehensive federal AI legislation.

This opposition included a diverse group ranging from 17 Republican governors and 40 state attorneys general to organisations like the Heritage Foundation and the Center for American Progress. They feared the provision would restrict states’ ability to regulate AI while forcing them into a difficult position regarding federal funding.

Senator Markey was particularly active in opposing the moratorium. On 10 June, he announced plans to introduce an amendment against the Republicans’ initiative to limit state AI regulation, which he followed with further legislative actions alongside Senators Cantwell and Blackburn.

In addition, he had convened a virtual roundtable on 4 June with advocates to explore the potential impacts of the proposed ban on communities across the country. He also delivered remarks on the Senate floor against the provision.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene had also indicated she would vote against the broader agenda bill if the Senate did not act to remove this AI regulation provision.