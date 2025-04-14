New levies are expected to incentivise the relocation of production for these products to the US. Credit: aPhoenix photographer/Shutterstock.

US President Donald Trump has revealed plans to disclose the tariff rate on imported semiconductors in the coming week, reported Reuters.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump highlighted the need for flexibility within the sector, suggesting that some companies might be granted certain concessions.

This move signals that the recent exclusion of smartphones and computers from reciprocal tariffs on China may be temporary as the administration seeks to revitalise domestic semiconductor production.

Trump said: “We wanted to uncomplicate it from a lot of other companies, because we want to make our chips and semiconductors and other things in our country.”

Furthermore, Trump disclosed that a national security trade investigation focusing on the semiconductor industry is underway.

In a post on Truth Social, he said: “We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations.”

Earlier in April 2025, the White House announced exclusions from “steep reciprocal tariffs”, which had initially given the tech industry hope that consumer electronics might not be affected by the trade tensions between the US and China.

However, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was cited by ABC’s “This Week” that Chinese critical technology products would be subject to new duties, including semiconductors, within the next couple of months.

These duties are separate from the reciprocal tariffs that have recently seen Chinese imports taxed at 125%.

Lutnick predicted that these new levies would incentivise the relocation of production for these products to the US.

“He’s saying they’re exempt from the reciprocal tariffs, but they’re included in the semiconductor tariffs, which are coming in probably a month or two,” Lutnick added.

Furthermore, the US Customs and Border Protection agency issued a notice to shippers, detailing a list of tariff codes that will be exempt from import taxes.

This list encompasses 20 different product categories, such as computers, laptops, semiconductor devices, memory chips, disc drives, and flat panel displays.