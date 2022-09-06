US technology industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.1% in August 2022

The US’s technology industry registered a 6.1% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.64% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 23.13% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.34% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.07% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 56.87% in August 2022, registering a 2.5% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.59% share, an increase of 1.46% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 11.01%, registering a 9.91% decline from July 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.47%, up 8.95% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 4.48% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s technology industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

International Business Machines posted 994 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 42.48% over the previous month, followed by Dell Technologies with 818 jobs and a 67.28% growth. HCL Technologies with 790 IT jobs and Cognizant Technology Solutions with 641 jobs, recorded a 1.74% decline and a 24.41% decrease, respectively, while ICF International recorded an increase of 354.76% with 573 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 54.89%, down by 0.43% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 32.92% share, registered a decline of 6.25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.53% share, up 6.89% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.66%, recording a month-on-month decline of 5.93%.