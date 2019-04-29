Total technology industry M&A deals in March 2019 worth $13.9bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 441.6% over the previous month and a drop of 44% when compared with the last 12-month average of $24.81bn.

The US held a 55.5% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $25.03bn in March 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 151 deals during March 2019, marking a decrease of 11.2% over the previous month and a drop of 18.8% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 80.8% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $11.22bn, against the overall value of $13.9bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was NVIDIA’s $6.9bn acquisition of Mellanox Technologies.

In second place was the $1.75bn acquisition of Turnitin by Advance Publications and in third place was Willis Towers Watson’s $1.4bn acquisition of MG LLC.

The $670m acquisition of Nginx by F5 Networks and Envestnet’s acquisition of PIEtech for $500m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

