Total technology industry M&A deals in November 2019 worth $17.22bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 291.6% over the previous month and a rise of 19.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $14.38bn.

The US held a 52% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $33.15bn in November 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 166 deals during November 2019, marking a decrease of 17.8% over the previous month and a drop of 9.3% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry M&A deals in November 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 77.6% of the overall value during November 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $13.37bn, against the overall value of $17.22bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) viagogo’s $4.05bn acquisition of StubHub

2) The $4bn acquisition of Honey Science by PayPal Holdings

3) Google’s $2.1bn acquisition of Fitbit

4) The $1.8bn acquisition of KEMET by Yageo

5) Open Text’s acquisition of Carbonite for $1.42bn.

