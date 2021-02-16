US technology industry saw a drop of 3.23% in overall artificial intelligence deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 90 artificial intelligence deals worth $10.65bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 93 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 61 deals, which accounted for 67.8% of all artificial intelligence deals.

In second place was M&A with 26 artificial intelligence deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 28.9% and 3.3% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of artificial intelligence deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $9.47bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $1.02bn and $150m respectively.

US technology industry artificial intelligence deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals accounted for 90.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology artificial intelligence deals stood at $9.64bn, against the overall value of $10.65bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $640m acquisition of Kount by Equifax

3) $350m merger of Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox

4) The $150m private equity deal with BloomReach by Sixth Street Growth

5) Sienna Capital S.a and SoftBank Vision Fund’s venture financing with Globality for $138.3m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed artificial intelligence deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.