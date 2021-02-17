US technology industry saw a drop of 3.45% in overall internet of things deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 28 internet of things deals worth $8.53bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 29 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 15 deals, which accounted for 53.6% of all internet of things deals.

In second place was M&A with 12 internet of things deals, followed by private equity with one transactions, respectively accounting for 42.9% and 3.6% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of internet of things deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $8.41bn, followed by venture financing deals totalled $124.93m.

US technology industry internet of things deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things deals accounted for 98.9% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology internet of things deals stood at $8.44bn, against the overall value of $8.53bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Teledyne Technologies’ $8.36bn acquisition of FLIR Systems

2) The $23m venture financing of NimbeLink by Airgain

3) AgEagle Aerial Systems’ $23m acquisition of MicaSense

4) The $17m acquisition deal with Starship Technologies by Goodyear Ventures and TDK Ventures

5) Evertz Microsystems and Verizon Ventures’ venture financing with ShotTracker for $11m.

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

