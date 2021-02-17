US technology industry saw a rise of 2.27% in overall cloud deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by $7.3bn merger of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 135 cloud deals worth $25.03bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 132 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 63 deals, which accounted for 46.7% of all cloud deals.

In second place was M&A with 54 cloud deals, followed by private equity with 18 transactions, respectively accounting for 40% and 13.3% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of cloud deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $20.45bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $2.43bn and $2.15bn, respectively.

US technology industry cloud deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry cloud deals accounted for 79.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology cloud deals stood at $19.9bn, against the overall value of $25.03bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cloud deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $7.3bn merger of Alight solutions and Foley Trasimene Acquisition

2) The $7.1bn acquisition of Perspecta by Peraton

3) Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

4) The $500m private equity deal with Volterra by F5 Networks

5) The Rise Fund and TPG Growth’s acquisition of Greenhouse Software for $500m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cloud deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.