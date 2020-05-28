Total technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020 worth $3.77bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29% over the previous month and a drop of 22.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.87bn.

The US held a 45.1% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $8.35bn in April 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 296 deals during April 2020, marking a decrease of 7.8% over the previous month and a drop of 25.3% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in April 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 25.3% of the overall value during April 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $952.5m, against the overall value of $3.77bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of April 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management, Coatue Management, Franklin Resources, Index Ventures and Sequoia Capital Operations’ $250m venture financing of Confluent

2) The $250m venture financing of Cohesity by Baillie Gifford &, Cisco Investments, DFJ Growth Management, Foundation Capital, Greenspring Associates, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sequoia Capital Operations, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, Sozo Ventures and Wing Venture Capital

3) M12 Ventures’ $215m venture financing of PsiQuantum

4) The $125m venture financing of RepDrive by Accel, Alkeon Capital, GV Management Co, Institutional Venture Partners, Recruit, Sapphire Ventures, Summit Partners and Y Combinator Continuity Fund I

5) Battery Ventures, CapitalG Management Co, Dawn Capital, Durable Capital Partners, ICONIQ Capital and Index Ventures’ venture financing of Collibra for $112.5m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.

