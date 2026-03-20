The Vanta Agents coordinate compliance tasks, gather and review supporting documentation, highlight significant risks and speed up resolution times. Credit: Nichcha/Shutterstock.com.

Vanta has launched a new suite of automation tools to provide chief information security officers (CISOs) with greater control and visibility over compliance and privacy management.

The company’s latest features include context-aware agents and expanded enterprise controls designed to streamline trust programmes.

These developments allow organisations to integrate privacy automation, including Record of Processing Activities (ROPA), inventory management and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs) into daily processes.

The updates follow findings from Vanta’s State of Trust report, which indicates that eight out of ten business and IT leaders are already using agents to address the growing threat of AI-driven cyber attacks.

As reliance on these agents expands from frontline security to compliance management, organisations are seeking higher levels of automation to manage increasing volumes of compliance signals.

Vanta’s new context-aware agents identify issues, recommend solutions and assist with remediation while keeping final decisions under human oversight.

The newly released Vanta Agents operate continuously across compliance systems, vendor relationships and customer assurance workflows.

They coordinate compliance tasks, gather and review supporting documentation, highlight significant risks and speed up resolution times.

Three types of agents have been introduced: a compliance agent that manages evidence collection and policy monitoring; a third-party risk management (TPRM) agent that uses AI for risk analysis; and a customer trust agent that automates responses to security queries by learning from previous interactions.

Vanta has also introduced new enterprise capabilities aimed at organisations managing multiple business units or frameworks.

Adaptive business unit scoping now enables segmentation by product, region or team within a single workspace. This feature removes duplicate controls while improving oversight across the company.

A standardised control framework allows for the reuse of controls between different standards, reducing unnecessary duplication.

Additionally, custom information request lists map auditor queries directly to relevant evidence, minimising manual coordination.

The new privacy automation tools integrate data governance with existing compliance processes.

By centralising functions such as ROPA management, data inventories and DPIAs, Vanta ensures that sensitive information flows remain connected to applicable controls.

Vanta chief product officer Jeremy Epling said: “We aren’t just helping companies with their audit; we’re helping them build a foundation of trust that scales as they grow.

“By pairing agentic AI with deep enterprise customisation, we are embedding 24/7 GRC engineers into every security team, allowing them to shift from constant firefighting to proactive risk management.”

This integration is intended to reduce operational workload and provide real-time visibility into data governance practices across the organisation.