The Frontier campus will feature ten data centres with a combined area of 3.7 million ft². Credit: Pingingz/Shutterstock.com.

Vantage Data Centers has revealed plans for an investment exceeding $25bn to establish a mega-scale data centre campus, named Frontier, in Shackelford County, Texas.

Covering around 1,200 acres, the Frontier campus will feature ten data centres with a combined area of 3.7 million ft², designed to support ultra high-density racks exceeding 250kW.

To cater to the specific requirements of AI technologies, the campus will implement liquid cooling systems to manage next-generation GPU workloads.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said: “Vantage Data Centers’ $25bn investment to build a new data centre campus will help create thousands of good-paying jobs for Texans and bring revenue to the local and state economies.

“Partnering with job-creating and innovative businesses like Vantage, Texas will continue to be a national and global leader in this emerging frontier.”

Vantage stated that the Frontier campus will follow a ‘sustainable by design’ framework, in line with its commitment to sustainability.

The campus will incorporate closed-loop chiller system that minimises water usage for cooling.

Furthermore, Vantage is actively seeking Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) for the campus.

Vantage Data Centers North America president Dana Adams said: “Texas has become a critical and strategic market for AI providers.

“In particular, the launch of our Frontier campus with 1.4GW of GPU compute capacity marks a watershed moment for Vantage as we deliver on our promise to meet the unprecedented requirements of our customers.”