VAST Data, an AI data platform company, has expanded collaboration with Google Cloud to help enterprises and AI-focused organisations optimise large-scale data processing and AI operations.

The VAST Data Platform, designed specifically for AI workloads, is now fully integrated into Google Cloud.

This integration enables seamless infrastructure for training, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), inference, and analytics pipelines.

Spanning across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments, it provides efficiency and capabilities that traditional architectures cannot match, the company claims.

This announcement follows discussions at Google Cloud Next, where VAST Data engaged with enterprises and cloud leaders about the future of intelligent infrastructure.

As AI workloads grow, the VAST Data Platform simplifies data management with a global, AI-native architecture that eliminates silos and ensures consistent performance.

One of the major innovations introduced is the VAST InsightEngine for Intelligent Data Computation.

This feature allows developers and researchers to run AI pipelines—such as RAG, preprocessing, and indexing—directly within the data platform.

The VAST DataSpace also brings an Exabyte-Scale Global Namespace, providing a unified global namespace that connects data across on-premises, edge, and cloud environments, including Google Cloud and other hyperscalers.

This eliminates the data silos typically found in hybrid and multicloud setups, offering seamless access and mobility for businesses, the company added.

Moreover, the platform brings together file (NFS, SMB), object (S3), block, and database services into a single, globally coherent system.

Optimised for mixed I/O and metadata-intensive workloads, the VAST Data Platform is capable of handling random access patterns, small files, and metadata-heavy operations.

In addition, the platform features a disaggregated architecture, enabling organisations to independently scale compute and storage.

With this integration, businesses can now deploy VAST’s enterprise-grade platform on Google Cloud to accelerate AI, machine learning, and analytics initiatives.

Company founder and CEO Renen Hallak said: This collaboration represents a leap forward for organisations pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI.

“By combining the elasticity and reach of Google Cloud with the intelligence and simplicity of the VAST Data Platform, we’re giving developers and researchers the tools they need to move faster, build smarter, and scale without limits.”

Google Cloud Storage vice-president/general manager Sameet Agarwal said: “Our collaboration with VAST Data brings together Google Cloud’s powerful, flexible infrastructure with a unified data platform purpose-built for AI.

“VAST is enabling customers to simplify data operations and accelerate performance across their demanding, data-intensive AI workloads.”