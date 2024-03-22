McDonald’s suffered IT outages globally. Credit: Julie SEBADELHA/AFP via Getty Images.

Alongside our daily news coverage, features and interviews, Verdict’s news team sifts through the week’s most intriguing data sets to bring you a roundup of the week in numbers.

This week saw IT outages at McDonald’s, Greggs, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, rumours that Google and Apple are in AI talks and Ubisoft showcasing some next-gen GenAI NPCs.

Greggs, McDonald’s, Sainsbury’s and Tesco suffer IT outages

The UK’s AI minister and Undersecretary of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology has urged companies to ramp up their cybersecurity measures, in the same week that saw IT outages plague Greggs, McDonald’s, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Jonathan Berry, responsible for overseeing the UK Government’s AI plan and cybersecurity, said organisations big and small need to “step up” in response to the “host of challenges and risks” the UK is facing in the cybersecurity sector.

According to the latest government figures, 75% of medium and large businesses in the UK experienced some form of cybersecurity incident in the past year, along with 79% of high-income charities.

On the same day as Berry’s statement, UK bakery giant Greggs suffered a major IT outage, which forced many of its stores around Britain to temporarily close.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

A statement from the bakery chain said: “We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”

The IT outage at Greggs followed McDonald’s, Tesco and Sainsbury’s suffering similar issues across their stores on Friday 15 March and Saturday 16 March.

Although is not currently clear what caused the IT glitch at Greggs, the four incidents have highlighted how disruptive payment and IT failures can be to retail businesses.

McDonald’s blamed the issue on a third-party configuration change.

The news comes as the value of cybersecurity deals in the UK peaked in 2023, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database.

In 2023, the value of cybersecurity deals totalled $83.6bn, a significant increase over 2022, which saw deals total $47bn.

The value of cybersecurity deals witnessed a peak in 2020 with a total value of $64bn; this was an increase over 2019, which saw deals total just $12.4bn.

Ubisoft, Nvidia develop prototype AI-powered NPCs

Nvidia and Ubisoft have partnered to advance the development of AI-driven non-player characters (NPCs) for modern games.

The collaboration involves Nvidia’s Avatar Cloud Engine technology and assistance from Inworld AI to create 'NEO NPCs' that interact dynamically with players and the game environment.

NPCs’ personalities are crafted by human writers, who shape their character, backstory and conversation style. The learning language model then improvises dialogue, which is continually tweaked to align with the writer’s vision.

These NPCs are designed to avoid repetitive behaviours and respond realistically to in-game events, enhancing immersion and storytelling.

Ubisoft’s narrative team contributed by developing complete backgrounds, knowledge bases and conversational styles for two NPCs as a proof of concept.

The NEO NPCs possess environmental and contextual awareness, and conversational memory, and excel in collaboration and strategic decision-making.

Nvidia's Audio2Face technology enables appropriate facial animations and lip-syncing for these characters, enhancing immersion further.

While no specific announcement about integrating this technology into Ubisoft titles was made, it is anticipated to be on the road map.

The news comes as the value of US gaming deals saw a steep decline in 2023, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database.

In 2023, the total value of gaming deals in the US totalled $17.8bn, a significant decrease from 2022, which saw deals total $138bn.

In its latest Predictions report, GlobalData forecasts that the gaming industry will be worth a staggering $470bn by 2030.

Apple in talks to deploy Google’s Gemini AI on every iPhone

Apple is reportedly in talks to deploy Google‘s Gemini AI models on every iPhone.

The two companies are reportedly in active negotiations to use Google’s Gemini AI models to drive Apple’s AI features, which will be fitted into iPhone software in late 2024.

Apple has also reportedly held similar talks with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. A decision is not likely to be made before June, around the time Apple holds its developer conference.

A partnership with Google could dramatically boost Google’s competitive advantage in the market. Microsoft has invested billions of dollars in OpenAI.

Alon Yamin, co-founder and CEO of AI text analysis platform Copyleaks, told Verdict that the industry had been watching Apple due to its quietness regarding AI.

“Some might be quick to think that Apple dropped the ball on being part of the AI market,” Yamin said.

“However, historically, [Apple have] always been very strategic, so this decision raises more questions about their plans and only puts more eyes on their annual conference in June, when they are expected to make an official announcement,” he added.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously said that the company was devoting “a tremendous amount of time and effort” to AI tools.

According to GlobalData’s 2022 Patent Statistics and Analytics report, AI experienced the highest rise in patent applications and publications. The total number of patent publications including AI increased from around 150,000 in 2020 to more than 200,000 in 2021.

In a 2023 survey conducted by GlobalData, around 20% of businesses stated that they had a high adoption rate of AI into their workdays. As AI seeps into every sector, the companies creating the technology need to continue being honest and not rely upon AI as a marketing strategy.