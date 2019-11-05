Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

The city of Gothenburg in Sweden, will soon have an additional 157 electric buses in operation following the largest single electric bus order in Europe.

The Volvo Electric Articulated buses will be delivered in 2020. Each bus can carry up to 150 passengers and consumes 80% less energy than a comparable diesel bus.

The additional electric buses are part of Västra Götaland county’s aim to electrify all city traffic by 2030.

It follows previous orders of more than 200 Volvo electric buses in Sweden over the past 18 months.

The buses will be charged at quick-charge stations along routes in and around the seaport city.

“We have a holistic system perspective for cities that encompasses vehicles, services and charging infrastructure,” said Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

“We focus on solutions that offer high reliability and high service levels for route operators and passengers.

“This large order confirms that electric buses are already recognised as a sustainable and financially viable solution for demanding high-capacity public transport needs.”

The order was made by public transport company Transdev, which has a ten-year contract to run public transport services in Gothenburg.

“Transdev is today Europe’s leading operator of electric buses and we know what challenges there are with the transition to electric propulsion,” said Gunnar Schön, CEO of Transdev Sweden.

“We’ve therefore been extremely thorough in choosing a partner with a holistic approach, a partner that will be able to deliver both buses and charging infrastructure on time and with excellent uptime. Being able to announce that we have chosen Volvo as our partner for city bus operations in Volvo’s home city of Gothenburg is of course particularly satisfying.”

In addition to the electric buses, Gothenburg will receive 27 Euro VI biodiesel buses.

“New buses, in particular quiet electric buses, not only result in cleaner cities – they also improve the everyday working environment,” added Schön.

