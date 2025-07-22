London enterprise-focused fibre altnet Vorboss (89% owned by Fern Fibre) is looking to move up the value chain and expand its portfolio with three investments designed to bolster its managed services propositions.

The acquired companies are 40fi (cybersecurity) and Optimity (managed services), with a strategic investment in Layer8 (network management and commercial real estate).

GlobalData recently commented on the strategic naivety of altnets adopting a ‘build it and they will come’ focus when network infrastructure only has any value if it is carrying customer traffic. Vorboss is ahead of many of its altnet competitors because it is focused on delivering customer solutions over its fibre. It also helps that it has a geographical focus (London) and a customer segment focus (enterprise). It should not be rocket science to embrace such concepts, but more often than not altnets celebrate the extent of their fibre roll-out rather than their customer wins.

Vorboss acquisitions

The acquisitions also mean that Vorboss adds established customer bases which can be migrated onto its infrastructure over time to maximise profitability. In addition, transitioning to offer managed services such as cybersecurity means higher margins and greater customer ‘stickiness’ – as well as making Vorboss more attractive to potential third-party channel resellers.

Most of the expected consolidation in UK altnets is focused on infrastructure – CityFibre announced a £2.3bn ($3.1bn) refinancing deal earlier in July 2025, as it looks to build its subscriber base, which will also see it make acquisitions as the sector consolidates. It was notable that the CityFibre press release included quotes from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Secretary of State for Technology Peter Kyle, underlining the strategic importance of the UK’s digital infrastructure.

Revenue streams

Nevertheless, even Vorboss with its enterprise-focused approach managed turnover of just £3.5m in 2024 (up 73% year over year), but EBITDA of negative £36.1m – and while targeting the London market is a clear focus, the company faces stiff competition both in direct and indirect sales.

Robert Pritchard, Principal Analyst, Enterprise Technology and Services at GlobalData, notes: “Most people have forecast consolidation at the infrastructure level – it’s obviously necessary. But acquisitions at the retail level have been going on for years – especially in the third-party channel, and increasingly in value-added services areas such as cybersecurity and managed services. Service providers need always to think about revenue streams, not just network roll-outs.”