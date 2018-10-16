Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

VRHealth, a healthcare technology company specialising virtual reality (VR) technology solutions and data analysis, will provide the first ever VR medical platform for healthcare facilities in the European Union.

Once associated solely with video games and entertainment, immersive technologies are now being embraced by a range of professions. The technology has a variety of uses in the medical sector, with training, diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

VR therapy can be used to create powerful simulations, an effective tool for treating an understanding a range of disorders, and evidence suggests that it is an effective form of treatment, particularly for mental health disorders.

Currently, VRHealth solutions are deployed in over thirty hospitals in the United States. From pain management, rehabilitation exercises, to helping children with ADHD focus, VRHealth uses Oculus Go and to provide VR technology solutions.

Virtual reality medical platform gets CE mark

Through the CE registration, VRHealth can now roll out its technology in hospitals, rehabilitation centres and doctors offices throughout the EU.

VRHealth is one of the first VR healthcare companies in the world that is ISO-certified, and all its medical applications are FDA-authorised. The company’s VR apps provide fully immersive experiences to treat a variety of conditions, including pain management for chronic and acute pain, and cognitive games to train memory.

As well as VR therapy, VRHealth uses artificial intelligence and cloud-computing algorithms to deliver advanced data analytics. Using tracking tools, the company provides data analysis, while patients are receiving VR therapy, so that doctors and clinicians can personalise healthcare solutions.

To accommodate the expansion into the Europe, the company will open offices in London by the end of 2018.

VRHealth CEO Eran Orr said: