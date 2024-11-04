Walt Disney has set up a new business unit dedicated to coordinating the company’s efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) and mixed reality, reports Reuters.
The company aims to integrate these technologies across its film, television, and theme park divisions.
Called the Office of Technology Enablement, the new unit is led by Jamie Voris, the film studio’s chief technology officer (CTO), according to an internal email seen by the publication.
Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said: “The pace and scope of the advances in AI and XR (extended reality) are profound and will continue to impact consumer experiences, creative endeavours and our businesses for years to come – making it critical that Disney explore the exciting opportunities and navigate the potential risks.
“The creation of this group underscores our dedication to doing that.”
The unit is not intended to centralise the development of these technologies but to harmonise the various initiatives within the company.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Voris, who led the development of Disney’s app for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality device, will report directly to Bergman.
Eddie Drake is set to take over Voris’s previous role as the studio’s CTO.
According to sources, the Office of Technology Enablement is launching with a core leadership team and is expected to expand to around 100 employees.
Disney’s divisions are actively exploring the potential of augmented reality, virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality, which blend digital elements with the physical world or create entirely simulated environments.
Meanwhile, Disney has been assembling a specialised team to explore how emerging technologies can enhance experiences in its theme parks and for consumers at home.
This initiative comes as other tech giants such as Meta and Snap introduce new, more fashionable mixed reality glasses as alternatives to traditional VR headsets.
In a separate development, Meta recently partnered with Blumhouse to test its generative AI video model, Movie Gen.
This tool, which can create 1080p HD videos with audio from text inputs, offers filmmakers a new medium for creative expression.
The collaboration with Blumhouse aims to test and expand the capabilities of Movie Gen in the film industry.