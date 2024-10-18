Meta has collaborated with Hollywood company Blumhouse, known for producing horror films, to trial its generative artificial intelligence (AI) video model, Movie Gen.
The partnership aims to explore the capabilities of Movie Gen, which uses text inputs to create custom videos and sounds.
Movie Gen can generate 1080p HD videos with audio, providing filmmakers with a novel tool to express their creative visions.
The pilot involved a select group of filmmakers, including Aneesh Chaganty, The Spurlock Sisters, and Casey Affleck, who worked alongside Meta’s generative AI researchers.
They experimented with the technology, incorporating the AI-generated clips into their projects.
Chaganty’s film will be featured on the Movie Gen website, with works from Affleck and The Spurlock Sisters to follow.
Meta’s Movie Gen has been highlighted as a potential creative collaborator, inspiring directors with its response to text prompts and broadening their creative possibilities.
The tool’s audio capabilities, Meta said, also allowed for experimentation with background sounds and effects.
Meta is extending its pilot through 2025, allowing users to create videos with Movie Gen and offer feedback to improve the models and interface.
Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum said: “Artists are and forever will be the lifeblood of our industry. Innovation and tools that can help those artists better tell their stories is something we are always keen to explore, and we welcomed the chance for some of them to test this cutting-edge technology and give their notes on its pros and cons while it’s still in development.
“These are going to be powerful tools for directors, and it’s important to engage the creative industry in their development to make sure they’re best suited for the job.”
As part of its broader AI strategy, recently Meta announced the expansion of its AI chatbot, Meta AI, to 21 new markets, including the UK and Brazil.
The move is seen as a competitive response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, with Meta AI set to reach a user base of nearly 500 million monthly active users, offering support for multiple languages including Tagalog.