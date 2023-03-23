Western Digital, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s Western Digital Partner Ecosystem Profile, the storage, IT management, and others categories account for 82.7% of the total 42 partner engagements, as of July 2021. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

Western Digital designs and manufactures various storage devices and solutions. The companys product portfolio includes solid state drive (SSD), hard disk drive (HDD), flash-based embedded storage products, and flash-based memory wafers and components. Its products are used in a wide range of notebook, desktop, Internet of Things, and automotive, industrial and connected home applications. The company markets products under the G Technology, SanDisk, Western Digital and WD brands. It serves various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and consumers. The company has operations in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. Western Digital is headquartered in San Jose, California, the US.

As depicted in the chart above, Western Digital's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 81% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Western Europe with a share of 14.3%, according to GlobalData's report.

Healthcare, financial markets, and government emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Western Digital is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 28% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with manufacturing leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 6.9%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Western Digital based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Western Digital's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

