Jack covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

If you’ve been watching television in the US at any point in the past few weeks you’ve probably heard of XQ Super School Live.

The one-off programme will unite rival networks ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC for a special live broadcast.

The show will air at 8/7 Central on September 8th on all the networks listed above. The show’s official description says:

For the past 100 years, America’s high schools have remained virtually unchanged. Yet the world around us has transformed dramatically. It’s time to turn the American spirit of ingenuity towards our high schools and come together as a nation to give our students the education they deserve. Which is why, on Friday, September 8, some of the biggest names in entertainment will join students, parents, educators and more for a must-see, live television event.

It all sounds very cool and exciting.

Unfortunately, that description doesn’t go a long way to answering what is XQ Super School Live about. Well, thankfully, you’ve clicked a handy link that’s going to explain it all to you.

What is XQ Super School Live about?

The hour-long broadcast is going to explore the XQ Super School programme.

Tonnes of huge Hollywood names will be showing up to talk about the programme and why it’s so vital to the future of America. So far, so good.

But to really understand the broadcast, you have to know what an XQ super school is.

Traditionally schools are based around measuring IQ (intelligence quotient) – how smart kids are. In the real world, we measure people in EQ (emotional quotient) — how well they interact in social situations and work with others. XQ follows this same pattern.

It’s a concept which combines IQ and EQ and ‘that special something’ that leaders, innovators, and inventors have. XQ schools aim to throw traditional teaching out of the window to inspire American kids.

The programme aims to use the XQ concept of learning to get America’s kids ready for the world of tomorrow and the jobs that the future holds.

This means providing cutting edge facilities, teaching modern subjects such as coding and electronic design, listening to student feedback, and creating links to business and apprenticeships for students.

All the ideas for how to build the XQ Super Schools programme came from the public.

Educators, students, businesses, and communities have all submitted their ideas on how to run the schools of the future. Those schools who submitted the best ideas were invited to join the programme.

There are currently 10 XQ super schools across America with plans to roll out even more.

These have been funded by technology businesses and entrepreneurs across America. Former-president Obama also endorsed the programme.

The broadcast will aim to explain the XQ Super School programme and invite more people than ever to submit their ideas on the future of America’s education system.

Who is going to feature in XQ Super School Live?

Tonnes of people. Like, tonnes and tonnes of people. It seems that aside from just students and staff members, the XQ programme has got celebrities buzzing with excitement too.

The special broadcast will be hosted by the Entertainment Industry Foundation.

That foundation exists to use the entertainment industry to raise funds and awareness for worthy causes. Essentially, the celebrities are kind of there as window dressing to get people to watch something about the importance of the XQ programme.

Still, though they might be window-dressing, there’s certainly some very nice window-dressing in attendance. The following huge names will be appearing to support the programme:

Viola Davis

Julius Tennon

Samuel Jackson

Tom Hanks

Mahershala Ali

Tony Hale

Bill Hader

Christian Slater

Common

Randall Park

Rami Malek

Portia Doubleday

Thomas Mann

Miranda Cosgrove

Melissa Rivers

Kevin Frazier

In addition, the broadcast will feature performances from the following stars:

Jennifer Hudson

Sheryl Crow

M.C. Hammer

Sheila E

Andra Day

The event looks like it’s not one to be missed.

If you’re a parent, a student, an educator, or a community leader, this definitely looks like the type of thing you should really try to tune into if you can!