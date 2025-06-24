Staff were instructed to utilise a different messaging platform. Credit: BongkarnGraphic/Shutterstock.

Meta Platforms’ messaging service WhatsApp has been prohibited on all US House of Representatives devices, according to a memo issued to House staff, reported Reuters.

The directive, sent by the chief administrative officer, cited significant security risks associated with the application.

The memo stated that the “Office of Cybersecurity has deemed WhatsApp a high risk to users due to the lack of transparency in how it protects user data, absence of stored data encryption, and potential security risks involved with its use.”

Staff were advised to use alternative messaging platforms, including Microsoft’s Teams, Amazon.com’s Wickr, Signal, and Apple’s iMessage and FaceTime.

A Meta spokesperson expressed strong disagreement with the decision, asserting that WhatsApp offers a higher level of security compared to the other approved applications.

The company did not provide further details on measures to address the concerns raised.

In January 2025, a WhatsApp official reported that Israeli spyware company Paragon Solutions had targeted numerous users, including journalists and civil society members, raising additional questions about the platform’s vulnerabilities.

According to the news agency, this is not the first instance of the House restricting app usage on staff devices.

Recently, Meta announced the introduction of advertisements to WhatsApp, marking a shift for the messaging platform more than 11 years after its acquisition.

The social media company stated that ads will appear in the Updates tab, which hosts users’ status updates and is accessed by approximately 1.5 billion people daily.

Meta confirmed that personal data, including location and device language, will be used to target these advertisements.

