The Super Bowl is the most popular sports event in the world. The 2015 Super Bowl XLIX, headlined by pop singer Katy Perry, was the nation’s most watched television broadcast in history.

A total of 114.4m viewers tuned in to watch the New England Patriots, led by famed quarterback Tom Brady, prevail against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the National Football League’s flagship match is no longer just an American thing.

As Brady orchestrated the Patriots’ 10-point comeback, NFL fans sat bleary-eyed in bars around the globe watching on.

While the vast majority of NFL fans are found in the United States and Canada, global interest has been growing in recent years. That will be clear next month, as thousands of fans pack into venues around the world in order to watch the Super Bowl 2018.

Here are some of the best viewing parties and events taking place in major cities around the world.

London – Roadhouse

Since London’s Wembley Stadium started hosting NFL International Series games back in 2007, American football has seen a rise in popularity in the United Kingdom.

With the match set to get underway at 11:30pm London time, thousands of revellers will take to the pubs and bars in order to get a taste of the excitement surrounding the NFL’s showpiece event.

One of the best events will be found at Roadhouse’s Super Bowl LII. The American-themed bar has promised the “best view this side of Texas”, with nine plasma screen televisions and four giant projector screens. United States culture is their speciality and it will undoubtedly show on the night. They have beer buckets, hot dogs and cheerleaders on hand to make this Super Bowl night a good one.

The American-themed bar has seen tickets for its Super Bowl party sell out for the past six years, so book soon if you want to get in.

View details here

New York City – National Geographic Encounter

For one night only, National Geographic will be putting its interactive “ocean odyssey” experience on hold in order to broadcast the 52nd Super Bowl live in the heart of Times Square.

National Geographic will transform the Encounter venue into New York’s ultimate Super Bowl viewing party, allowing partygoers to watch the match on huge, 10 foot high screens.

Unsurprisingly, such a view comes with a cost. General admission tickets will set you back by $200. Likewise, VIP tickets, which comes with a sofa situated right in front of the screens, are available for $2,000. It’s expensive, but you will have access to all-you-can-eat food and all-you-can-drink drinks for three hours, so it probably won’t work out that much more expensive than going elsewhere.

View details here

Sydney – Coogee Bay Hotel

Australia has its own form of American football to keep up with in Australian rules football. However, the American version of the game is still somewhat popular down under. According to a 2015 study, Australia is the NFL’s 10th biggest market, with more than 2.5m fans.

However, NFL fans might have a hard time finding something to do on Super Bowl weekend. The game is set to begin at 10:30am on Monday morning. Therefore, few venues will be hosting Super Bowl parties. Although, the most dedicated of fans will be able to celebrate the Super Bowl at the Coogee Bay Hotel.

This party should offer everything that you need – a big screen, buckets of Budweiser and American-style food. Better yet, former NFL player Colin Scotts will be hosting the event. His spell in the top league wasn’t a very successful one (he only played seven times). However, as just the second Australian in history to have been drafted into the NFL, he’s definitely something in a city offering very little.

View details here

Toronto – BATCH

Despite its size and plenty of attempts to establish one, Toronto isn’t home to an NFL franchise. However, that doesn’t deter Canadian football fans from enjoying the action. With one of the biggest NFL followings outside of the US, Canada’s largest city will undoubtedly be buzzing as the Super Bowl gets underway.

Those looking for a laidback environment to enjoy the match should head to BATCH. Littered with television screens, you should get a good view of the game regardless of how busy the bar is. The free round of drinks and snacks, as well as the pub games, competitions and potential prize wins will be welcomed extras.

View details here

Los Angeles – The Hudson

Forget about buckets of beer, hotdogs and all those other American extras promised elsewhere. What you really need to make your Super Bowl experience a memorable one is bottomless cocktails and champagne. For $39 per person, that is an offer that you can’t ignore. Locals know this bar for its creative cocktails and cosy environment, so it will undoubtedly be a popular stop on Super Bowl weekend.

There are no plastic glasses here. The Hudson knows what the people of Hollywood want, offering a classy venue to enjoy the match away from the rowdy football fans that you might find elsewhere.

View details here